Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts another double-double
Capela had 10 points (5-9 FG), 11 boards and two blocks in a victory over the Magic on Friday.
It's another double-double for Capela, who didn't get to the line again, which is probably a good thing for fantasy owners as the 25-year old is shooting a putrid 46.7 percent from the stripe on the season. Tyson Chandler has been out with an illness, but his presence is largely irrelevant to Capela's role and value. Once he returns, it should be more of the same with Capela, who has been a top 50 player in most formats, and even better in leagues that count turnovers.
