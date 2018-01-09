Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts double-double Monday

Capela scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Monday's 116-107 victory over the Bulls

Capela has a monster game on the boards en route to his third-consecutive double-digit rebound game. It was also the first game in the last three where he didn't shoot 10 or more field goals, but his efficiency around the rim still allowed him to net a solid point total. Double-doubles should be the norm for Capela, but not as monstrous as Monday night's.