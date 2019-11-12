Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts strong double-double

Capela had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-116 at over the Pelicans.

Capela has grabbed 20 boards in back-to-back games, and he has registered at least 13 rebounds in each of his last four outings. Capela has also scored 10 or more points in all but one game this season, and he will aim to continue his solid run of play Wednesday at home against the Clippers.