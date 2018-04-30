Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts third straight double-double in Game 1 win

Capela generated 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Capela averaged a solid 13.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in three regular-season games against the Jazz, so Sunday's impressive line wasn't a surprise. The 23-year-old big man has been dominant on the glass throughout the postseason thus far, and the fact he was able to continue churning out superior production on the boards despite the matchup against Rudy Gobert is certainly encouraging for his fantasy prospects over the remainder of the series. Factoring in Sunday's production, Capela is averaging 15.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in six playoff contests.