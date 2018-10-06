Rockets' Clint Capela: Practices Saturday, questionable Sunday

Capela (foot) returned to practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela missed Thursday's exhibition due to right foot soreness. There's no indication he's dealing with a serious injury, but the Rockets are going to be cautious with Capela considering how crucial he is to the success of the team.

