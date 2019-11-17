Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable for Monday
Capela (concussion) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing the last two games with a concussion, Capela appears to be moving in the right direction, and he'll likely be back in the starting five Monday night. If that's indeed the case, Tyson Chandler would return to a reduced role off the bench.
