Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable for Thursday

Capela (thumb) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Capela's return to practice Tuesday put him on track to play and the probable designation keeps him headed in that direction. The 24-year-old has missed 15 games due to ligament damage in his right thumb, but appears poised for his return following the All-Star break. Capela should presumably retake his starting role with his 17.6 points,12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 34.2 minutes providing a major boost for the Rockets.