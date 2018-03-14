Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable Thursday with thumb injury
Capela is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers with a strained left thumb, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets will revisit Capela's status at their morning shootaround Thursday, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability for the contest. Since sitting out Feb. 26 against the Jazz with an illness, Capela has largely performed in line with his season-long numbers, averaging 11.4 points (on 63 percent shooting from the field), 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 block and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes per game over Houston's last seven contests.
