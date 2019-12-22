Play

Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable with bruised heel

Capela (heel) is considered probable for Monday's game against Sacramento.

The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but it's worth monitoring as Monday's game approaches. Over the last 10 games, Capela is averaging 13.0 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes.

