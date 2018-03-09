Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable with sore calf Friday
Capela is probable for Friday's contest against the Raptors due to a sore right calf, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela played just 19 minutes during the team's most recent game Wednesday against the Bucks, during which he may have picked up the injury. He did still manage to pick up 10 points, eight boards and one block, however. Regardless, it doesn't appear Capela will miss Friday's game unless he experiences unexpected pain during the team's morning shootaround.
