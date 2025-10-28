Capela logged eight points (4-4 FG), one rebound and two blocks over 14 minutes during Monday's 137-109 victory over the Nets.

Capela continues to see a minor role in the frontcourt to open the season. Both Steven Adams and Capela were brought off the bench Monday, as the Rockets opted for a smaller starting lineup with Josh Okogie getting the nod. As long as Alperen Sengun and Adams are healthy, Capela won't have a big runway for fantasy value.