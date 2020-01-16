Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 18 boards
Capela finished with 14 points (7-14 FG), 18 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 defeat to the Trail Blazers.
The 6-foot-10 center matched up well against a defensive-minded Hassan Whiteside, posting the same amount of boards as his equally worthy adversary. The 25-year-old's 14.5 rebounds averaged are now tied for second with Jazz center Rudy Gobert and just behind Detroit's frontman Andre Drummond (15.6). Capela has particularly feasted at home, averaging 17 points and 16.5 rebounds in his last 11 games, which should be an upside when the Rockets host a tough Lakers team on Saturday.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Returns to normal role•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Status in jeopardy for Saturday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Puts up monster double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...