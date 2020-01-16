Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 18 boards

Capela finished with 14 points (7-14 FG), 18 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 defeat to the Trail Blazers.

The 6-foot-10 center matched up well against a defensive-minded Hassan Whiteside, posting the same amount of boards as his equally worthy adversary. The 25-year-old's 14.5 rebounds averaged are now tied for second with Jazz center Rudy Gobert and just behind Detroit's frontman Andre Drummond (15.6). Capela has particularly feasted at home, averaging 17 points and 16.5 rebounds in his last 11 games, which should be an upside when the Rockets host a tough Lakers team on Saturday.