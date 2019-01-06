Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 21 boards in loss

Capela ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Capela pulled down 21 rebounds for the second straight game Saturday, adding 13 points and a pair of blocked shots. he has been playing very well of late with an interesting sidenote being his improved free-throw percentage. Over the past five games, he has shot 19-of-25 from the charity stripe, coming in at just under 80 percent. This number is likely to regress but it does demonstrate his improved stroke and certainly helps with his overall fantasy value.