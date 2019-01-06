Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 21 boards in loss
Capela ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Capela pulled down 21 rebounds for the second straight game Saturday, adding 13 points and a pair of blocked shots. he has been playing very well of late with an interesting sidenote being his improved free-throw percentage. Over the past five games, he has shot 19-of-25 from the charity stripe, coming in at just under 80 percent. This number is likely to regress but it does demonstrate his improved stroke and certainly helps with his overall fantasy value.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another mammoth double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs double-double against Grizz•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double Thursday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 23 rebounds•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Snags 23 boards•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...