Rockets' Clint Capela: Pulls down 23 rebounds
Capela scored 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 FT) to go with 23 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City.
Capela also added three assists to his line as he finished with 20 or more rebounds for the third time on the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Snags 23 boards•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Lowest scoring game of the season•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big night Saturday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in victory Thursday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient in win Tuesday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...