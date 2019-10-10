Rockets' Clint Capela: Puts up 10 points in 20 minutes
Capela had 10 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks in Thursday's preseason win over Toronto.
The Rockets capped Capela at 20 minutes, but he was still able to hit five of his six field goal attempts, while adding an assist and a block. The big man did commit four personal fouls, however, and he failed to get to the free throw line.
