Rockets' Clint Capela: Puts up monster double-double
Capela had 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 22 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 win at Atlanta.
Capela has 12 double-doubles in his last 13 games, and he has seen a bigger role on Houston's offensive scheme of late as the big man is averaging 18.6 points while shooting 59.4 percent from the field over his last five outings. He could see his role diminish with the return of Russell Westbrook ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, but the Swiss big man is a must-roster player as he has been one of the most productive centers in the league over the last few weeks.
