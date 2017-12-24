Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Christmas Day
Capela (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela continues to nurse a heel injury, which has kept him out of each of the last two games. The upgrade to questionable is a step in the right direction, but it's still very much unclear at this point if the 23-year-old will be cleared to play. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround Monday morning.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Confirmed out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24 points, 20 boards in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...