Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Christmas Day

Capela (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela continues to nurse a heel injury, which has kept him out of each of the last two games. The upgrade to questionable is a step in the right direction, but it's still very much unclear at this point if the 23-year-old will be cleared to play. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround Monday morning.