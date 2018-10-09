Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Tuesday
Capela (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela injured his hand during Sunday's exhibition, but a subsequent X-ray ruled out any sort of break and he's simply dealing with a bruise. Still, in a meaningless preseason contest, the Rockets could opt to hold Capela out, so it will be a situation to monitor up until tip-off. The injury isn't something that should linger into the regular season.
