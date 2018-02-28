Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers
Capela (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela was held out of Monday's game with an illness and while he'll have had a few additional days off for rest ahead of Wednesday's contest, he's still currently deemed questionable. Look for Capela to be reevaluated after morning shootaround and potentially pregame warmups before a final decision is made. Tarik Black picked up the start in his place Monday, posting eight points, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 18 minutes. Nene Hilario also saw an increased role, playing 20 minutes off the bench.
