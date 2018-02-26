Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable with illness Monday
Capela is listed as questionable for Monday's game due to an illness.
The altitude may have gotten to Capela after playing 26 minutes in Denver last night, and with the Rockets headed to Utah for the second game of a back-to-back set Monday, it's possible the team elects to be cautious with the big man. Expect Capela to be a game-time decision against the Jazz, and with Brandon Wright (knee) ruled out, the team could potentially be very light on depth at center.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Has down game Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates in easy victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Held in check versus Heat•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in blowout win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...