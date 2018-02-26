Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable with illness Monday

Capela is listed as questionable for Monday's game due to an illness.

The altitude may have gotten to Capela after playing 26 minutes in Denver last night, and with the Rockets headed to Utah for the second game of a back-to-back set Monday, it's possible the team elects to be cautious with the big man. Expect Capela to be a game-time decision against the Jazz, and with Brandon Wright (knee) ruled out, the team could potentially be very light on depth at center.