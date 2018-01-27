Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in loss
Capela had just eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 115-113 loss to New Orleans.
Capela has been on a tear of late and simply had an off night against the pairing of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. He had scored in double figures in 11 straight games before this one and should look to start that streak again against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
