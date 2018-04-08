Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Capela totaled 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to the Thunder.
Capela was uncharacteristically quiet on Saturday, finishing with just 10 points and seven rebounds. The three blocks were nice and saved his line from complete disaster. This is more of an outlier as he has been fantastic this season and will look to bounce back when the Rockets travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday.
