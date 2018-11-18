Rockets' Clint Capela: Records 10th double-double of season
Capela provided 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.
Capela is on on-pace for career highs in points and rebounds in his fifth season with the Rockets. The 24-year-old remains one of the more reliable big men in the league, and his ten double-doubles put him well inside the Top 10 in that category.
