Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double against Cavs
Capela posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Any early-season doubters of Capela have fallen by the wayside. The 23-year-old is the real deal. Thursday marked his seventh double-double in the first twelve games of the season, which puts him near the top among centers in that category. His four blocked shots prove he's not just a scorer and rebounder, as he's put out balanced stat lines every night. Most of the league's big men specialize in boards or blocks, but Capela could be one of the safest bets in fantasy due to steady production in every category.
