Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in blowout

Capela recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Capela has now logged an impressive 41 double-doubles for the season and currently ranks a somewhat surprising fifth in the league with 12.9 rebounds per game. With Chris Paul and James Harden running the show, it's easy to overlook how vital Capela is to Houston on both sides of the ball. With so many dominant centers in the West, Capela will need to be at the top of his game as the Rockets head into the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...