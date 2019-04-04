Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in blowout
Capela recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.
Capela has now logged an impressive 41 double-doubles for the season and currently ranks a somewhat surprising fifth in the league with 12.9 rebounds per game. With Chris Paul and James Harden running the show, it's easy to overlook how vital Capela is to Houston on both sides of the ball. With so many dominant centers in the West, Capela will need to be at the top of his game as the Rockets head into the playoffs.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Huge double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Logs 17 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Crashes glass in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double Sunday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.