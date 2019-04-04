Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in blowout

Capela recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Capela has now logged an impressive 41 double-doubles for the season and currently ranks a somewhat surprising fifth in the league with 12.9 rebounds per game. With Chris Paul and James Harden running the show, it's easy to overlook how vital Capela is to Houston on both sides of the ball. With so many dominant centers in the West, Capela will need to be at the top of his game as the Rockets head into the playoffs.