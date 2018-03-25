Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in convincing victory

Capela posted 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds, , an assist, three steals and six blocked shots in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.

Capela's six swats matched a season-high and his domination inside against Anthony Davis was impressive as he doubled the All-Star's rebound total with 16 boards. Capela's double-double marks his seventh in the last 10 games.Often overshadowed by centers with better name recognition, Capela should continue to be a valuable DFS option for the remainder of the season.