Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double Thursday

Capela produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 win over the Celtics.

Capela was dominant on the glass in the win, snatching nine offensive rebounds in the game to provide Houston with plenty of second-chance buckets. His rebound and point production very much go hand-in-hand given the ease of his buckets off the miss, but Capela is still recording strong numbers when he doesn't go wild on the glass, demonstrating his larger role in the offense.