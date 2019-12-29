Rockets' Clint Capela: Remains out Sunday
Capela (heel) is listed as out for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
As expected, Capela will miss a second straight contest due to a right heel bruise. Tyson Chandler logged the start Saturday in place of Capela, but the former isn't likely to play extended minutes at center In New Orleans. Instead, look for coach Mike D'Antoni to split the time at the five between Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein.
