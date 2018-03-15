Rockets' Clint Capela: Remains probable for Thursday
Updating a previous report, Capela (thumb) remains probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There was apparently a mistake in the afternoon update from the Rockets, which incorrectly listed Capela as out. However, it's now been changed back to probable, so if all goes as expected, Capela should take on his normal spot in the starting lineup. Look for official confirmation at some point closer to tip-off.
