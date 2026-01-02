Capela (illness) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Dallas.

After sitting out Thursday's win in Brooklyn with an illness, Capela is set to be available for Friday. With Steven Adams (ankle) questionable against the Mavericks, the Rockets could need Capela to assume the backup role at center behind Alperen Sengun. Over his last eight contests, Capela has averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.