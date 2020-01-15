Rockets' Clint Capela: Returns to normal role

Capela posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes on Tuesday night, as the Rockets lost to the Grizzlies 121-110.

After failing to record a double-double on Thursday and then missing Saturday's contest with a heel injury, Capela returned to his dominant ways with a strong showing Tuesday. He is sixth in the league in total rebounds and averages the third most per game. Interestingly, Capela's New Year's resolution must've been to improve his free-throw shooting, as the big man is 16-of-18 so far in 2020.