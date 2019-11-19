Rockets' Clint Capela: Returns with 20-board game
Capela (concussion) turned in a season-high 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 FT) to go with 20 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.
A two-game absence due to a concussion wasn't enough to derail Capela's stellar form on the defensive end. The center returned to action Monday in fine fashion, corralling exactly 20 boards to go with multiple boards for the fourth straight game. He's now averaging 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 rejections per game for the season, both of which are career highs.
