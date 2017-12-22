Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Friday

Capela (heel) will not play during Friday's contest against the Clippers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Capela will miss his second straight game Friday. As a result, Nene will draw the start once more, with Ryan Anderson and Tarik Black also likely seeing extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories