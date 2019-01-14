Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Monday
Capela has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right thumb injury, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Capela injured his finger going for a lob during Sunday's loss to the Magic. While the big man downplayed the severity of the issue, it's apparently bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. More specifics regarding the injury should clear up once he's further evaluated Monday. In the meantime, look for Nene Hilario and potentially Isaiah Hartenstein to see increased roles with Capela sidelined.
