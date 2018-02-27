Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Monday

Capela (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Capela surprisingly popped up on the injury report earlier Monday and after testing things out during his pregame routine, he doesn't feel well enough to play. He'll now have a few days off to get back to full strength prior to Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Capela out, Tarik Black will pick up the start at center and should see an increased role, while Nene Hilario could be in line for added minutes as well.