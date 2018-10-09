Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Tuesday

Capela (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela joins a long list of inactives that includes seven other players, so the Rockets are going to be quite short-handed against the Sharks. Still, Capela's hand injury is just a bruise, so his absence is likely just precautionary. His next opportunity to return will be Friday's preseason finale with the Grizzlies and at this point, Capela doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing regular season time.