Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out vs. Bucks

Capela (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela picked up a left heel injury during Friday's contest against the Spurs, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him out for Saturday's tilt. With the big man out, look for Nene, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson to split time at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop