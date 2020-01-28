Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out
Capela (heel) won't play Monday against Utah, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Capela was deemed doubtful earlier in the day due to a right bruised heel, so this update was expected. Isaiah Hartenstein is a candidate to start at center in his place.
