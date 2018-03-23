Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 10 points in 29 minutes
Capela scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), grabbed 14 rebounds and collected three assists across 29 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Detroit.
Capela posted his fourth double-double in five games Thursday against Detroit. Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin present a formidable frontcourt and a tough matchup for the fourth-year big man, but Capela has been coming into his own all season. He has shown the ability to shoulder some of the offensive workload when called upon, but his offensive skillset is limited at this point and he tends to do most of his damage in the restricted area. Capela attempts 87-percent of his field goals at the rim, one of the highest percentages in the league among big men, and connects on 69-percent of those attempts, per Cleaning the Glass.
