Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 12 points in 21 minutes

Capela scored 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 FT), to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Phoenix.

Capela has made the leap from being a mobile big man with a lot of potential to being a bonafide difference maker for the perimeter-heavy Rockets. He is the ideal big man for coach Mike D'Antoni's system that is predicated on speed and spacing. The paint is left without much clutter for Capela to deal with, a result of Houston's extensive collection of shooters. Capela leads the league in field-goal percentage at 68.4 for all players that have attempted at least 60 shots. He checks in behind only Detroit's Andre Drummond (221) and New Orleans' DeMarcus Cousins (205) in total rebounds with 182. He has the opportunity to develop alongside James Harden, and his fantasy ceiling will continue to rise.