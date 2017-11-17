Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 12 points in 21 minutes
Capela scored 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 FT), to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Phoenix.
Capela has made the leap from being a mobile big man with a lot of potential to being a bonafide difference maker for the perimeter-heavy Rockets. He is the ideal big man for coach Mike D'Antoni's system that is predicated on speed and spacing. The paint is left without much clutter for Capela to deal with, a result of Houston's extensive collection of shooters. Capela leads the league in field-goal percentage at 68.4 for all players that have attempted at least 60 shots. He checks in behind only Detroit's Andre Drummond (221) and New Orleans' DeMarcus Cousins (205) in total rebounds with 182. He has the opportunity to develop alongside James Harden, and his fantasy ceiling will continue to rise.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double against Cavs•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Continues great play with double-double in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects fifth double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs career-high 20 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ties career-best rebound total in win•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...