Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 15 points against New Orleans

Capela scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Capela didn't record a double-double like he did in the season opener, but improved his efficiency from the field. He's a nightly double-double threat and has already five blocks in two games, as he has established himself as an asset with decent upside on both ends of the court.

More News
Our Latest Stories