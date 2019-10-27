Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 15 points against New Orleans

Capela scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Capela didn't record a double-double like he did in the season opener, but improved his efficiency from the field. He's a nightly double-double threat and has already five blocks in two games, as he has established himself as an asset with decent upside on both ends of the court.