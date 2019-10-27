Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 15 points against New Orleans
Capela scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
Capela didn't record a double-double like he did in the season opener, but improved his efficiency from the field. He's a nightly double-double threat and has already five blocks in two games, as he has established himself as an asset with decent upside on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in season opener•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Puts up 10 points in 20 minutes•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Consecutive double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Full line in Game 5 victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Feeling much better•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.