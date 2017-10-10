Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 19 in Monday's win
Capela scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Knicks.
The 23-year-old big has seen his per-game numbers rise every year so far in his NBA career, and while the Rockets' new backcourt duo of James Harder and Chris Paul will dominate the offense, there should still be enough open looks and putbacks available for Capela to top last year's 12.6 points and 8.1 boards per game.
