Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 20 in Thursday's win

Capela scored 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.

He didn't have much luck containing Karl-Anthony Towns, but Capela still had some success of his own on the offensive end. He's now averaging 16.1 points, 10.3 boards and 1.6 blocks through eight games in January, but with James Harden now back in the lineup after a hamstring strain, Capela could see a slightly smaller role in the offense once again.