Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores career-high 29 points
Capela contributed 29 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 FT), 21 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 43 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Capela finished with career highs in scoring and minutes while grabbing a season high rebounding total. He has been incredible lately, posting at least 23 points, 15 boards, and three blocks in each of the last three games while combining to sink 23-of-28 field-goal attempts in the two wins against the Kings and Pistons.
