Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season-high 30 points
Capela had 30 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the 76ers.
Capela has five straight double-doubles, and he has accomplished that feat in all but one of his last 23 games. The Swiss big man, who also posted his best scoring output of the season in this contest, has been deadly from the field of late as he is making over 60 percent of his field goals attempts this season. He will try to remain hot Wednesday at Atlanta.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.