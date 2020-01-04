Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season-high 30 points

Capela had 30 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the 76ers.

Capela has five straight double-doubles, and he has accomplished that feat in all but one of his last 23 games. The Swiss big man, who also posted his best scoring output of the season in this contest, has been deadly from the field of late as he is making over 60 percent of his field goals attempts this season. He will try to remain hot Wednesday at Atlanta.