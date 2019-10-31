Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season high against Wizards
Capela had 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Houston's 159-158 win at Washington this Wednesday.
Capela had his best scoring output of the season while tying his season-high mark in rebounds -- the Swiss big man once again proved to be a menace on both ends of the court. His scoring totals might dip this season after the arrival of Russell Westbrook, but he should remain as one of the most productive centers in the league -- at least from a fantasy perspective. He will try to build on this performance when the Rockets visit the Nets on Friday.
