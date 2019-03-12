Rockets' Clint Capela: Second straight double-double

Capela scored 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.

Charlotte's banged-up frontcourt had little success containing Capela, who grabbed his second straight double-double and 33rd of the season. The center is now averaging 13.2 points, 12.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 10 games since returning to action from thumb surgery.