Rockets' Clint Capela: Second straight double-double
Capela scored 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.
Charlotte's banged-up frontcourt had little success containing Capela, who grabbed his second straight double-double and 33rd of the season. The center is now averaging 13.2 points, 12.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 10 games since returning to action from thumb surgery.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...