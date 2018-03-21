Rockets' Clint Capela: Sees drop in minutes, usage Tuesday

Capela finished with just five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Fellow first-unit mates James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 41 shot attempts, leaving slim pickings for everyone else. It was Capela's third single-digit scoring tally of March, and his three shot attempts equaled a season low. The 23-year-old had a decent night on the boards relative to playing time, but his performance was one of his least productive of the season overall. Given his typical body of work, it's highly likely this turns out to be a rare clunker that Capela potentially bounces back from as early as Thursday against the Pistons.