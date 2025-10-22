Capela chipped in four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one steal over eight minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets started a jumbo lineup of Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun in the front court Tuesday, but coach Ime Udoka has previously said that lineups could be fluid based on matchups. Still, it's pretty telling that Capela logged just eight minutes in this double-overtime loss. There will likely be some games where Capela is way more involved, and it's worth noting that Adams is expected to have a maintenance plan as well. But if Tuesday was any indication, Capela's fantasy appeal isn't the greatest as things currently stand.