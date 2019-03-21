Rockets' Clint Capela: Seventh straight double-double
Capela scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.
The big man has reeled off seven straight double-doubles, averaging 17.6 points and 12.1 boards over that stretch, although his contributions in other categories have been minimal. Capela seems poised for a big finish to the season as the Rockets try to hang on to the third seed in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Second straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs 15 boards in win•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.