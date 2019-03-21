Rockets' Clint Capela: Seventh straight double-double

Capela scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

The big man has reeled off seven straight double-doubles, averaging 17.6 points and 12.1 boards over that stretch, although his contributions in other categories have been minimal. Capela seems poised for a big finish to the season as the Rockets try to hang on to the third seed in the Western Conference.